Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RCCMF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Nippon Dragon Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resources. Its projects include Rocmec1, Denain and Courville-Maruska. The company was founded on July 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

