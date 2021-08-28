Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

