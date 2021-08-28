Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $24.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $609.59. 1,498,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

