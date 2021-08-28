Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.