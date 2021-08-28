Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

