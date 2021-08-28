Nord/LB Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.68 ($19.62).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.72 ($20.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.10. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.