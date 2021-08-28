Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom has increased in a year’s time. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year-over-year. Sales also marked the fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. Results gained from solid demand, better inventory, stringent cost management, and improved sales trends in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across regions and categories. Strength in shoes, apparel and accessories along with active, home and designer categories bode well. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Improved margins and lower costs contributed to bottom line growth. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, Nordstrom demonstrated adverse comparisons with second-quarter fiscal 2019. Stiff competition acts as a woe.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

