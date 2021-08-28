Nordstrom’s (JWN) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
