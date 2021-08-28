Nordstrom’s (JWN) Buy Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has a $45.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

