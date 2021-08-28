Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $100.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

