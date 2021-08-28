Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 290,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,641. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.