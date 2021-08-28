Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,857,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 287,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.