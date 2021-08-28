Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,856 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

