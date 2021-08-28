Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 193,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,934. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 72,839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 47.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.