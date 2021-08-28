nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.25

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 2572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.