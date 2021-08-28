Nwam LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 463,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $59.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

