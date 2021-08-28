Nwam LLC Invests $204,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

