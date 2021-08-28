Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 315,759 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $32.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.