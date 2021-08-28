Nwam LLC Sells 219 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

