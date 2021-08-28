O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 19,132 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. 2,256,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.