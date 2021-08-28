O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The stock has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

