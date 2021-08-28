O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 60,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

