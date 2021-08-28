O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,041.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,911 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

