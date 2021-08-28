O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.