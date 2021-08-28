OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an ouperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.47.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.16.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

