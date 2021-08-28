OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $288,697.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $288,697.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,714.51 or 0.99967359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065094 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00604088 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,103,267 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

