Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 3.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded down 3.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $80.54. 3,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,041,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

