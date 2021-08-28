Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

