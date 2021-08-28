Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Omnicell by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Omnicell by 108,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

