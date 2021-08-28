Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 83,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,268. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $712.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.