Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $24.00. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $712.39 million, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.