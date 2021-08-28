Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $702.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $704.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

