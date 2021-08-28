Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NYSE SU opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.