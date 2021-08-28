Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,004,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.