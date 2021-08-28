Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.