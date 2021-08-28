Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 498.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $321.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

