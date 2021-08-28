Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

