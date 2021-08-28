Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

