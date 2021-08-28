Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RH by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $706.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $292.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.