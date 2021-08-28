Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

