Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

