Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

