Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

SFT stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

