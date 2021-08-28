Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,208 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.