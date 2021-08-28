O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 6.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $93,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.91. The company had a trading volume of 378,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

