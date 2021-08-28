Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Shares of OROVF stock remained flat at $$18.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.08.
About Orient Overseas (International)
