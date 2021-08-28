Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Buy.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

