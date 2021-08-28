Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

OFIX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,102. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

