Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Otter Tail by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.