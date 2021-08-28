Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.98.

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 2,496,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

