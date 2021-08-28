Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Ovintiv stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

